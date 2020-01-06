It's uphill task for BJP to make impact in Telangana Municipal Polls

Hyderabad: If the goings-on is of any indication, the State BJP is hoping to give a tough fight to the ruling TRS in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts in the ensuing municipal elections.

But, it is yet to make inroads into several districts across the State to make an impact on the urban voters in the ensuing civic body elections.

According to party sources, the party cadre has been proactive in both Karimnagar and Nizamabad as the party MPs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Aravind have been leading from the front.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party functionary said that the party has formed 22,000 booth level committees across the State not only to make its presence felt but also to garner support of the cross-section of people.

However, a local party leader from Khammam said that the party is yet to improve its visible impact vis a vis TRS at several places.

"The party was not able to pull crowds to the polling booths despite it had carried out hectic electioneering during the last Assembly elections," he added.

Of the five municipalities, the BJP has gathered some cadre and roped in former ZP chairpersons, MLAs and leaders from other parties like Congress and TDP and different communities.

However, "it will take time for them to influence and change the voting patterns which are now mostly aligned to Congress and TRS," he added.

For example, in places like Illendu, Sattupalli, Vira and Madira the party's campaign on CAA and revocation of Article 370 might not cut the ice to win over the people to its side.

In case of Madira Congress, senior leader Bhatti Vikramarka has some hold as he had earlier worked as the Zilla Parishad chairman.

However, after former Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy's entry into BJP, the party is seen improving its visibility as he has been a known leader in the area for long.

Similarly, in combined Warangal district, the local party leaders are hopeful of making some gains in Parkal. But," as of now, the party may not be in a position to capture chairmanships of the municipalities," the local party sources said.

In Medak and Ranga Reddy districts, there is a considerable middle-class urban voter base, but, there is no known face of the party which can pull crowds to the booths.

It is the similar picture prevailing at several places and the party can hope winning wards than it can hope to bag chairmanships. However, the reservations are another aspect in which the party could make some gains.

"When a non-reserved ward goes for reserved or vice versa, then, frequently the local politicians resort to join hands with others and extend their support to the candidates from other parties. In such cases, the saffron party could make some gains of wards.

There is a strong sentiment prevailing among the voters that support to Congress would not help as they may join TRS after getting elected. This makes them see BJP is the alternative to TRS.