  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

It’s very useful, I supports to Union Minister Nithin Gadkari appeals on removing 18 percent GST for health insurance schemes

It’s very useful, I supports to Union Minister Nithin Gadkari appeals on removing 18 percent GST for health insurance schemes
x
Highlights

Both life and medical insurance premiums attract a GST of 18 percent. It means all citizens are liable to pay the tax on the purchase of health insurance.

Khammam : Both life and medical insurance premiums attract a GST of 18 percent. It means all citizens are liable to pay the tax on the purchase of health insurance.


New policy holders will have to pay a higher premium amount. It's a financial burden for the common people. And it triggers unwanted competition among the insurance industry. The government should rethink it.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X