Jagga Reddy appeals to JH voters to elect Naveen Yadav

Hyderabad: TelanganaPCC working president T Jagga Reddy asserted here on Saturday that ‘for the next three years, there will be a Congress government; Revanth Reddy will continue as Chief Minister’.

Addressing the media in Yusufguda, Reddy appealed to voters to elect Congress candidate Naveen Yadav from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. He said Yadav was born and raised in this ‘basti’ and has had a spirit of service since childhood.

He said: “elect the energetic Yadav - like a spirited horse - and get your works done; If you elect him, he will be one among you; if you elect the Opposition candidate, he’ll become an outsider. If Yadav wins, he can directly go to CM’s house and get your issues resolved; If the Opposition candidate wins, he’ll be limited to protests and roadblocks; voters of the constituency should think about this carefully”.

Reddy pointed out that previously, residents of the Kollur double-bedroom houses had to come all the way to Jubilee Hills to collect their ration. After discussing this with the CM and Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, a decision was taken to set up ration shops near their houses.

He emphasised that this was possible only because Congress was in power and urged the voters to consider this. He advised people not to believe the false propaganda against the party circulating on social media.