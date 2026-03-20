Jagga Reddy leads grand Ugadi celebrations in Sangareddy

Like every year, Ugadi celebrations at Ram Mandir here were held with great enthusiasm this year as well. Under the leadership of TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy, the festivities were organised grandly at Ramnagar Ram Mandir. Reddy himself participated in the bhajan programme, singing songs and devotional hymns.

A procession was taken out in Ramnagar while singing bhajans and devotional songs, accompanied by the Pelala Laddu prasadam. Later, the traditional “UttiKottadam” (pot-breaking ritual associated with Lord Krishna) was conducted at the temple.

After that, following the long-standing tradition, the prasadam was thrown from the top of the shrine towards the devotees. Devotees believe that receiving the laddu on Ugadi brings good luck. Thousands gathered at the temple and competed to receive the prasadam. TGIIC chairperson Nirmala Jagga Reddy participated in the programme along with Reddy’s daughter Jaya Chaitanya Reddy, son Bharat Sai Reddy, and other family members.