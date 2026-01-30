Jagga Reddy wants strict action against blackmailers of girls

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Thursday demanded strict action against those who blackmail girls so that they fear the police, while commending the decision to register FIRs at the victim’s doorstep. In a statement, he said CID chief Charu Sinha, DGP Shivadhar Reddy, CP Sajjanar, and the government under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy deserve appreciation for the decision.

Reddy stated that the actions taken by Sajjanar against criminals who trap girls are correct, while clarifying that this is my personal opinion. He said it is the responsibility of the police to keep the details of victimised girls confidential. ‘In matters related to sex and personal issues, print media, electronic media, YouTube and social media should not publish such news. If crime reporters have information, they should inform the police but should not disclose details publicly,” he remarked.

Reddy asserted ‘do not write such stories in the media’, while pointing out that ‘some miscreants are blackmailing women by taking advantage of their fears.

He maintained that ‘we welcome the decision that the police should stand by women; decisions like registering FIRs at the victim’s doorstep are good’.

He explained ‘the statement of CID officer Charu Sinha is a weapon of confidence for women and parents of girls. The police should not disclose complaints given by girls or their parents; revealing such incidents in public damage privacy and may even lead to life-threatening consequences. The police should ensure that trapped girls do not face further problems”.

Reddy suggested that the media should ‘avoid publishing news about the personal relationships of leaders and officials; that is not a good practice; the print, electronic and social media should exercise restraint; none should interfere in others’ privacy or personal choices’.

He said ’there are laws and courts to deal with psychos and people who blackmail others; as a political leader, I will fight with the police if necessary; this is a political game; the police and politics have always been interconnected; during the YSR regime, those who harassed a girl were eliminated in an encounter; there was also an encounter during the BRS government - personal opinions may differ; constitutionally, encounters cannot be justified; but personally, some people support them; sometimes, such fear is necessary’.

Reddy stated that ’if photos of girls come out due to blackmailers, police officials should not make them public; the police should conduct secret operations but should not reveal them publicly; police action should reassure girls who were cheated; create such fear that people do not even think of cheating; if criminals trap girls and blackmail their families, Sajjanar’s actions are correct; whether the courts agree or not, this is my personal opinion’.