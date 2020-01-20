Jagtial: Educated youth trying their luck in politics

Jagtial: In recent times, the perception of educated section towards politics has changed. Many are showing interest to check their luck in politics. Several graduates and postgraduates are gearing up to contest in the coming municipal elections in five municipalities of Jagtial district. Large number of educated youth from medical, teaching, law and other backgrounds filed their nominations from Jagtial, Korutla, Metpalli, Raikal and Dharmapuri municipalities in the district to contest in the municipal elections, which will be held on January 22.



In Jagtial municipality, Dr. B Shravani filed nominations from 37th ward; A Shirisha, who completed BSc, BEd had filed nominations from 7th ward; T Kalyani, MSc, filed nominations from 11th ward; R Hari Krishna, MA, LLB filed nominations from 41 ward; T Mallikarjun, MA filed nominations from 15th ward; and A Krishna Hari, BA, LLB filed nominations from 26th ward.

H Jaya Sri, BSc, LLB filed nomination from 35th ward and J Thirupathi, who is pursuing MBA, filed nominations from 48th ward. M Mahesh, MCom, LLB is contesting from 21st ward; M Shabari, MBA, BEd contesting from 37th ward; and Shiva, BTech is contesting from 40th ward; K Naveen Kumar, BA, LLB contesting from 4th ward; and S Laxmi, BSc, BEd contesting from 25th ward.

In Korutla municipality, A Lavanya, BSc, BEd; E Sathyam, BA, LLB; and graduate G Madhavi filed their nominations from various wards.

In Raikal municipality, A Rajendar, BSc, BEd filed nominations from 10th ward; Purushotam, BCom, LLB; and M Ramki, MTech filed nominations from 3rd ward.

In Dharmapuri municipality, T Ashok, BA; V Rajesh, BA; V Naga Laxmi, MA and MSc; Madhu Soujanya, pursuing her Masters in Science; S Santhoshini, MSc, BEd; Ch Naga Swetha, MA; and K Padma, BA, filed their nominations to contest in municipal elections. They followed their own trends in campaigning and awaiting to see their luck in politics.