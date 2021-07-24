Top
Jangaon: Bus catches fire, close shave for passengers

An RTC bus goes up flames at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district on Friday
x

Highlights

Around 30 passengers including the driver escaped unhurt when a TSRTC super luxury bus bound for Hyderabad from Hanamkonda caught fire near the bus station at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district on Friday.

Jangaon: Around 30 passengers including the driver escaped unhurt when a TSRTC super luxury bus bound for Hyderabad from Hanamkonda caught fire near the bus station at Station Ghanpur in Jangaon district on Friday. The driver who suspected a snag in the engine stopped the vehicle and hurried the passengers to alight with their belongings. As soon as the passengers got down the bus, it went into flames uncontrollably. Although passersby tried to extinguish the fire by pouring water and sand, their effort failed to yield results. The bus was reduced to ashes by the time firefighters swung into action.

According to Warangal-I Depot Manager K Bhanu Kiran, the bus caught on fire due to a snag in the rear engine. The accident was reported to State authority and an inquiry would be launched soon, the officials said. The RTC made alternative arrangements to send all the passengers to Hyderabad.

