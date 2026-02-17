Jayalakshmi is chairperson of Gadwal Municipal Council

“The voting for Municipal Council was conducted smoothly and in accordance with the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission,” informed Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Narsing Rao. A special council meeting was convened on Monday at the Municipal Office, where oath-taking was administered to the 37 ward councillors who were recently elected. For the post of Chairperson, Jayalakshmi, elected as Councillor from Ward No. 33 representing the Congress Party was elected.

The proceedings were presided over by Additional Collector Narsing Rao, who first administered the oath of office to the newly elected members. Subsequently, as per the schedule prescribed by the State Election Commission, the election process for the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson commenced at 12:30 pm.

Jayalakshmi’s name was proposed by Md Babar (Ward No. 35) and seconded by Chandrasekhar (Ward No. 28). From the BRS party, Anita Kumari, elected from Ward No. 23, was proposed by Jagadish (Ward No. 7) and seconded by Narasimhulu (Ward No. 20).

The election was conducted through a show-of-hands method. Initially, voting was sought for Anita Kumari, who secured support from 11 BRS councillors. Thereafter, Jayalakshmi received support from 16 Congress councillors, two Independent members, and one AIMIM member, totaling 19 councillors.

In addition, Mallu Ravi, Member of Parliament from the Nagar Kurnool, exercised his vote as an ex-officio member through the show-of-hands method, bringing the total support to 20, which met the required quorum.

Accordingly, Additional Collector Narsing Rao declared Jayalakshmi elected as the Chairperson of the Gadwal Municipal Council. The Additional Collector noted that only the Congress Party had issued a whip for the election, while no other party had done so.

Subsequently, the election for the post of Vice-Chairperson was conducted. Shankar, Councillor from Ward No. 14 representing the Congress Party, was proposed by Ramalingeshwar Kamble (Ward No. 9) and seconded by Nagulu (Ward No. 3). From the BRS party, Pulipati Venkatesh (Ward No. 21) was proposed by Narasimhulu (Ward No. 20) and seconded by Chinna Santanna (Ward No. 5).

In the show-of-hands voting, Pulipati Venkatesh secured 11 votes. Shankar received support from 16 Congress councillors, two Independents, and one AIMIM member, totaling 19 councillors. With the ex-officio vote of MP Mallu Ravi, the total reached 20, fulfilling the quorum requirement. Consequently, Shankar was declared elected as the Vice-Chairperson. Following the announcement, Additional Collector Narsing Rao administered the oath of office to Jayalakshmi as Chairperson and to Shankar as Vice-Chairperson.

The event was attended by Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, MLA of Gadwal; Municipal Commissioner Janaki Ram Sagar; election officials; and others.