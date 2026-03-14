Jayashankar agriculture varsity students call off protest following vc’s assurances

Hyderabad: Tension at Jayashankar Agriculture University eased on Friday as postgraduate and doctoral students withdrew their indefinite protest following assurances from Vice Chancellor Aldas Janayya.

The students had been demanding the immediate implementation of enhanced stipends, which were approved by the university governing body but have yet to receive final government clearance. Aldas Janayya explained that stipends for these students had not been revised for nearly 15 years, with the last increase implemented in 2011.

After assuming office, he initiated reforms to align payments with those offered at other agricultural universities. The governing body approved a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 for postgraduate students and Rs 15,000 for doctoral students, with the proposal forwarded to the government in August 2025.

He clarified that the university had committed to funding the increase from its own resources, and the proposal now awaits approval from the Finance Department. With the intervention of Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, the Vice Chancellor assured students that the government consent would be granted soon.

He also highlighted the special support extended by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to strengthen the role of the university in agricultural development. Aldas Janayya praised the active participation of students in last year’s outreach programs, including Scientists at Farmers’ Doorstep and Quality Seeds to Every Village.