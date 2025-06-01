Jogulamba Gadwal Police Officers Honored with State Medals on Telangana Formation Day

Gadwal: On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day (June 2, 2025), the State Government has selected police officers across various departments for the Seva Medal, Uttama Seva Medal, and other distinguished service honors for their exemplary performance and dedication in police duties.

According to Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, officers from different ranks and departments within the district have been selected for the prestigious awards in recognition of their outstanding service.

Officers Selected for Uttama Seva Medal (Best Service Medal):

1. T. Venkataramulu, ASI, Dharur Police Station (Currently serving as SI, CID)

2. T. Anjaneyulu, ARSI, Armed Reserve Police Headquarters

Officers Selected for Seva Medal (Service Medal):

1. R. Rajavardhan Reddy, Head Constable, Itikyala Police Station

2. T. Amarnath, Head Constable, Alampur Police Station

SP T. Srinivasa Rao extended his congratulations to the awardees on behalf of the district police department. He emphasized that officers who carry out their duties with responsibility and commitment will always receive appropriate recognition within the department. He further expressed hope that the entire police force of the district will continue to serve with dedication and gain the respect and trust of the public.