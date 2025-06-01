Live
- Congress condemns rape, murder of 9-year-old girl in Bihar
- Bihar: Motihari beneficiaries count benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme, thank govt
- Israel slams 'fake' reporting of attack near aid distribution centre in Gaza
- Thailand Open 2025: Deepak, Naman Tanwar clinch Gold as India return with eight medals
- Water Levels Rise in PJP Dam with 14,000 Cusecs Inflow; Outflows Remain Minimal
- Google launches AI Edge Gallery App to run hugging face models offline on phones
- Senior citizen defrauding people by impersonating Colonel arrested from Punjab
- Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Bharat Electronics among 9 Nifty50 stocks FIIs boost stakes in Q1 March 2025
- Denied Education: Private Schools Flout 25% RTE Quota in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police Officers Honored with State Medals on Telangana Formation Day
Jogulamba Gadwal Police Officers Honored with State Medals on Telangana Formation Day
Gadwal: On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day (June 2, 2025), the State Government has selected police officers across various departments for...
Gadwal: On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day (June 2, 2025), the State Government has selected police officers across various departments for the Seva Medal, Uttama Seva Medal, and other distinguished service honors for their exemplary performance and dedication in police duties.
According to Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police, T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, officers from different ranks and departments within the district have been selected for the prestigious awards in recognition of their outstanding service.
Officers Selected for Uttama Seva Medal (Best Service Medal):
1. T. Venkataramulu, ASI, Dharur Police Station (Currently serving as SI, CID)
2. T. Anjaneyulu, ARSI, Armed Reserve Police Headquarters
Officers Selected for Seva Medal (Service Medal):
1. R. Rajavardhan Reddy, Head Constable, Itikyala Police Station
2. T. Amarnath, Head Constable, Alampur Police Station
SP T. Srinivasa Rao extended his congratulations to the awardees on behalf of the district police department. He emphasized that officers who carry out their duties with responsibility and commitment will always receive appropriate recognition within the department. He further expressed hope that the entire police force of the district will continue to serve with dedication and gain the respect and trust of the public.