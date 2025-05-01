Jogulamba Gadwal Shines with 91.74% SSC Results — A Triumph of Educational Reform Under Collector BM Santosh

Gadwal: In a remarkable educational milestone, Jogulamba Gadwal district has secured 91.74% pass percentage in the March 2025 SSC Public Examinations, earning the 26th rank in the state of Telangana. The success is widely attributed to the sustained educational initiatives and reforms led by District Collector B.M. Santosh.

Out of 7,569 students who appeared for the SSC exams, 6,944 students passed, marking a district-wide academic breakthrough. Female students excelled with a pass percentage of 93.96%, while male students followed closely with 89.49%. At the mandal level, Alampur led the way with 98.06%, followed by Undavelli (97.05%), and Itikyala and Erravalli with 96.15%.

Formation Day Recognition and New Award Scheme

On the occasion of Telangana Formation Day (June 2), the district administration honored students who secured 10/10 GPA, with Collector Santosh personally awarding them and extending his congratulations. He also announced the launch of an annual “Academic Excellence Award”, to be given every June 2 to recognize top-performing students and schools.

Turning Challenges into Opportunities

Since August 2024, focused efforts were made in Gattu and KT Doddi mandals, areas previously plagued by high dropout rates and child labor. Special awareness campaigns, motivation programs, and village-level educational outreach initiatives were conducted to bring children back to school. The success of these programs has now been reflected in the improved results.

A special career guidance program was also introduced for students, especially those from agricultural and economically weaker backgrounds, to help them envision a future beyond traditional labor and agriculture.

Efforts were also intensified to prevent child marriages, particularly among girls, by creating awareness about their right to education and the benefits of completing schooling.

Visionary Leadership Behind the Progress

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Santosh stated:

“Education is the most powerful tool for change. Every child should go to school and dream big — that is our vision and mission.”

A Model for the State

The district’s educational achievements have received appreciation across the state. Officials attribute this progress to the proactive leadership of the district administration, support from the state government, and active participation by communities and educational institutions.

This success story of Jogulamba Gadwal now stands as a model for other districts, showcasing how collective effort and timely intervention can transform educational landscapes in rural regions.