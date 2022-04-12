Jolt to Telangana govt, HC suspends GO of mutual transfers of teachers

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday suspended G.O. Rt. No. 402 related to the transfer of government teachers within erstwhile districts. While passing the interim order Justice B Vijayasen Reddy said that the G.O. is against the new presidential order brought after the formation of new districts. Recently, the Court ordered status quo on G.O. implementation till April 11.

The court was hearing the pleas submitted by the secondary grade teachers from Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. The teachers had moved the Court alleging that the State has no power to issue the G.O. as it amounts to interfering with the presidential order. G.O. 402 allows mutual transfer of teachers within the erstwhile districts.

While appearing for the petitioners, Advocates NS Arjun Kumar and M Ramgopal Rao argued that the new presidential order allowed transfer of teachers from local cadre to another local cadre on a mutual transfer basis, however, it was subjected to restriction that persons so transferred shall forego seniority in the previous local cadre and shall be assigned the last rank in the new local and the G.O. Rt. 402 removes this condition.

The advocates added that the action of the State government is violation of the Constitution. After hearing the arguments, the Judge has asked the State government to give a reply by June 20.