Journalists’ services invaluable in safeguarding democracy: Huzurabad municipal chairperson

Huzurabad: The services rendered by journalists in safeguarding democracy are invaluable and integral to the sustenance of constitutional governance, said Huzurabad Municipal Chairperson Rontala Suhasini. She was speaking on this occasion at the Press Club general body meeting convened at the municipal office on Tuesday under the presidentship of Press Club President Kayitha Ramulu.

Speaking on this occasion, Suhasini underscored that journalists play a pivotal role in articulating public grievances and placing them before the government for redressal. She observed that media professionals function with a sense of duty and probity, often confronting adversities, to ensure that issues of public concern are brought into the public domain and addressed with due diligence.

Describing journalism as a vocation pursued round-the-clock in the larger public interest, she noted that practitioners of the profession treat civic issues as their own and strive assiduously for remedial measures. She further remarked that, in extremis, several journalists have even laid down their lives while exposing matters of grave public import.

On the occasion, members of the Press Club felicitated the Municipal Chairperson. They also felicitated Katukuri Mallareddy, who continues in journalism while serving as Rajapalli Sarpanch; Kesireddy Lavanya and Narasimhareddy, elected councillors for the fourth consecutive term; Goskula Rajkumar, who secured victory as an independent councillor; and Velpula Sunil Kumar, elected as ward member from Chelpur.

Press Club General Secretary K. Ravindher and senior journalists Thirunagari Anjaneyaswamy, Nambi Bharani Kumar, Ch. Satyaraj, K. Sridhar, Pillala Satish, Parankusham Kiran Kumar, Macharla Raju, S. Satish, Pabba Tirupati, Tekula Sagar, Gopagani Mahesh, K. Swamy, Edla Kumar, Faheem, Nimmaturi Saikrishna, Muske Srinivas, Potharaju Sampath, Nagavelli Raju, B. Rajinikanth and others were present.