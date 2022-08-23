JP Nadda to address a public meeting in Hanumakonda on Aug 27

Hyderabad: After Union Minister Amit Shah visit to Telangana, BJP chief JP Nadda is likely to visit the State in August last week. The saffron party senior leaders are busy in campaigning in Telangana to raise party's feelgood factor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda toured the State several times in the last four months. Amit Shah on Sunday visited Munugodu to launch by-poll campaign and JP Nadda is likely to attend a huge public meeting on Bandi Sanjay's third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra in Hanamkonda on August 27.

Both Amit Shah and Nadda had visited the State for three times. PM Modi had addressed a meeting at Begumpet airport on May 26 and again in a public meeting at Parade Grounds on July 3 on the occasion of party national general body meeting.

It is to be noted here that Amit Shah had announced that he is ready to visit Telangana every month till Assembly elections take place.

It is reported that Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao's brother Errabelli Pradip Rao, Congress former MLA Bomma Venkateswarlu's son Bomma Sriram and a few others would join the BJP on August 27 in the presence of JP Nadda.