Jubilee Hills Housing Society case: Telangana High Court asks government to appoint special officer

Telangana High Court
Telangana High Court 

Highlights

Stays suspension of society secretary

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has asked the State government to appoint a special officer for the Jubilee Hills Housing Society. Making it clear that several irregularities were taking place in the society's day-to-day affairs, it said the special officer was needed to supervise and control its affairs. The HC issued orders to this effect to the Telangana Cooperative Societies Registrar-cum-Commissioner.

The HC passed the orders while responding to a petition filed by secretary of the society M Murali Mukund seeking directions to the government to appoint a special officer. The court stayed the suspension of the secretary by president of the society Ravindranath.

In his petition Mukund alleged that Ravindranath and members of the society were obstructing him from discharging duties. The HC also issued notices to the society president.

