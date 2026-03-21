Jumma-tul-Vida observed with zeal; city gears up for Eid

Hyderabad: Jumma-tul-Vida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, was observed with deep sanctity and reverence by Muslims across the city. A great rush of worshippers was witnessed in almost all mosques of Hyderabad. Thousands gathered at the historic Mecca Masjid to offer prayers. Since noon, scores of Muslims started gathering at the Mecca Masjid to participate in the congregational prayers.

It was observed that the premises were entirely full, with worshippers praying on the road, a sight witnessed frequently in recent years as several thousand attend these specific prayers. The day was observed with complete devotion, for which special arrangements were made at the mosques. In the Jumma sermons, Imams and Khateebs highlighted the significance of the day and made emotional supplications, seeking repentance for sins while praying for the acceptance of good deeds performed during the month of Ramzan. The prayers at Mecca Masjid were led by Khateeb Maulana Hafez Rizwan Qureshi. AIMIM organised the Youm-ul-Quran where its president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi addressed the gathering. Moreover, various other noted mosques, including Shahi Masjid, Wazir Ali Masjid, Azizia Masjid in Mehdipatnam, Jama Masjid Mahboob Chowk, and Jamia Masjid Afzalgunj, also witnessed a huge rush. The prayers passed off peacefully amidst tight security arrangements closely monitored by the police.

Teams from the Rapid Action Force, Telangana State Special Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, and local police were deployed. Hyderabad City Commissioner Sajjanar and other senior officials monitored the congregational prayers from the command and control centre. The traffic police made arrangements for vehicle parking at various places around the Mecca Masjid to facilitate visitors. Meanwhile, the night of the crescent, known as Chand Raat, is one of the most exciting evenings celebrated in Hyderabad, marking the end of the holy month and heralding the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Chand Raat and last-minute shopping were experienced with night-long markets in the Old City and other parts of Hyderabad. The markets were overcrowded with enthusiastic shoppers and cheerful traders. On Friday, after the sighting of the crescent moon, people thronged the Ramzan eatery stalls.

Long traffic jams were witnessed as families joined the traditional shopping spree. Prominent roads and markets including Charminar, Abids, Nampally, Tolichowki, and Mallepally always bustle with shoppers, while women are seen on a continuous buying spree. Buyers leave no stone unturned to purchase dresses, jewellery, footwear, and other products. Lad Bazaar, the oldest bazaar in the city, remains a shopping paradise for women. It is said that the shopping for women does not end without visiting Lad Bazaar to purchase matching bangles, artificial jewellery, and other accessories. Crowds of women gathered at bangle stores to find unique items to match their attire.