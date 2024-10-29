Justice Demanded for Minor Girl's Death: Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee Leads Rally in Gadwal

Gadwal: In a powerful display of solidarity, members of the Nadi gadda Rights Struggle Committee held a large rally to honor Vadde Rajeswari, a minor girl from Bijwaram village in Maldakal Mandal, who died under distressing circumstances. The rally, led by District Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar, began at the Nadi gadda Rights Struggle Committee office and proceeded to the Krishnaveni Chowrasta in Gadwal.

Committee leaders and activists paid tribute to Rajeswari, holding her photograph and lighting candles in her memory.During the event, Chairman Gongalla Ranjith Kumar stated that Rajeswari's death was a tragic result of her inability to cope with the humiliation she faced. Allegedly wrongfully accused of theft, she reportedly ingested pesticide in an attempt to end her life. She later succumbed to the effects of the poison. Ranjith Kumar strongly demanded immediate legal action against prominent seed organizer Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy, whom he claims is responsible for Rajeswari's death. According to Kumar, Rajeswari was wrongfully implicated in a theft case, and despite her repeated denials, police at the Maldakal Police Station continued to pressure her, failing to consider her age or the impact on her family. He alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy, who has avoided arrest, manipulated the system with his political influence to evade accountability.

Ranjith Kumar emphasized that there are multiple layers to the circumstances surrounding Rajeswari's death, calling for an impartial investigation into all angles of the case anddemanding Rajasekhar Reddy's arrest and strict punishment. He announced plans to take the matter to the State DGP soon and warned that the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee would intensify its protests across the district if justice is not served for Rajeswari's family. Kumar also called on the government to support the bereaved family.

Several committee members and leaders participated in the event, including District Convenor Bucchibabu, District Secretary Lavanna, poet Avani shree, leaders

Rangaswami and Venkataramulu, Gadwal Mandal leaders Gouni Srinivas Yadav, Karthik, Maldakal Mandal President B. Vishnu, Prem Raj, Gattu Mandal President Balaram Naidu, Dharur Mandal Vice President Adivi Anjaneyulu, K.T. Doddi Mandal leaders Vijay Gajendra, Lakshmanna, Samiyeal, Swamy, Maldakal, and Jammanna.