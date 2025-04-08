Justice for the Forgotten: Waqf Victims Honor MP D.K. Aruna for Championing Their Cause

Gadwal: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude, Waqf land victims, farmers, and minority women from Sangareddy district’s Zaheerabad constituency gathered at the residence of Member of Parliament D.K. Aruna in Hyderabad today. Their purpose: to thank the leader whose tireless efforts helped secure justice for them through the Waqf Amendment Bill.

D.K. Aruna, who served as a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, was widely credited for playing a crucial role in ensuring the Bill received legal legitimacy. Her advocacy at the national level, especially in highlighting the long-standing grievances of Waqf land victims from Telangana, has now translated into hope and relief for hundreds of affected families.

Victims and community members, hailing from villages such as Machireddypally, Picharegadi, Kohir, and Zaheerabad, stood in long queues to personally express their thanks. They included small-scale farmers, displaced landowners, and Muslim minority women—many of whom had faced legal hurdles, eviction threats, and uncertainty over land rights for years.

The event, held under the presence of Advocate Venkateshwar Reddy, included a formal felicitation ceremony where Aruna was honored with shawls, garlands, and emotional testimonials.

“Arunamma visited our villages, listened to our pain, and took our voice to Parliament,” said a Muslim woman from Kohir. “Because of her, justice is no longer a distant dream—it is becoming our reality.”

Several farmers shared similar sentiments, stating that Aruna's intervention had lifted the long-standing shadow of injustice caused by Waqf land complications. “She saw our struggle up close. Today, we are able to hope again because she fought for us,” one farmer said tearfully.

Aruna, in her brief address, thanked the victims for their trust and reaffirmed her commitment to continue working for marginalized communities. “This isn’t the end. I will stand by you until every rightful person gets their due,” she promised.

The emotionally charged gathering served as a powerful reminder of the impact that empathetic and responsive leadership can have on people’s lives. For the Waqf land victims of Zaheerabad, MP D.K. Aruna has become more than just a political representative—she is now a symbol of justice and compassion.