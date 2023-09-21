Kachiguda-Yeswantpur Vande Bharat Express tp be launched on September 24

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda-Yeswantpur Vande Bharat Express, which the railway passengers have been waiting for, will start soon. Prime Minister Modi will start this train running between Hyderabad and Bangalore by waving the green flag virtually on September 24. Union Minister Kishan Reddy and senior railway officials will participate in the inauguration ceremony at Kachiguda venue.



Next day at 5.30 AM this train will reach Yeswantpur (Bangalore) at 2 PM via Mahbubnagar, Kurnool, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupuram. It will leave Yeswantpur at 2.45 pm and reach Kachiguda at 11.45 pm.

On Sunday, PM Modi will launch all 9 Vande Bharat trains in virtual mode. Among these is Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat. This train starts from Vijayawada and reaches Chennai Central via Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta.

Officials said that this train will be available on other days except Thursday. It was explained that it will leave Vijayawada at 5.30 am and reach Chennai at 12.10 pm. It said that it will start back in Chennai at 3.20 pm and reach Vijayawada at 10 pm.