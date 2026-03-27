Kadiyam calls Narender Reddy’s death an irreparable loss

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Station Ghanpur MLA KadiyamSrihari paid heartfelt tributes to senior Congress leader and former Agricultural Market Committee Chairman ChintakuntlaNarender Reddy, describing his passing as an irreparable loss.

Recalling their association that spanned over three decades, Srihari became visibly emotional and broke down in tears while remembering his close friend. In a poignant gesture, he carried the bier during the funeral procession, marking the final journey of a companion who had stood by him throughout his political life. Srihari accompanied the mortal remains till the very end and bid a tearful farewell. He also consoled the bereaved family members, who were overwhelmed with grief, and extended his support during their time of sorrow.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the void left by Narender Reddy could never be filled and urged the family to remain strong in the face of this profound loss. He remarked that losing someone who had been a constant presence in his 30-year political journey was deeply painful.

Srihari further stated that Narender Reddy’s demise was not only a personal loss but also a significant loss to the people of the constituency. He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed his deepest condolences to the grieving family.