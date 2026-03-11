  1. Home
Kadiyam Srihari welcomes speaker’s verdict on defections, says he is in BRS

MLA Kadiyam Srihari has expressed his approval of the Speaker’s recent ruling regarding party defections. He stated that the petition filed by the BRS MLAs against him and others is not legally valid.

Speaking to the media after receiving a clean chit from the Speaker, Srihari said, "The BRS party has not issued any notice to me. KCR has never addressed the issue of defections publicly. We have not acted against the party in the Legislative Assembly. We remain in the BRS, but are distancing ourselves from the party leadership."

