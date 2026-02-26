Kaleshwaram proj: We’re righting the wrongs of BRS govt,says Uttam

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies Uttam Kumar Reddy stated on Wednesday that the controversial Kaleshwaram Barrage, where sections have collapsed, requires a thorough evaluation. He revealed that IIT experts are involved in assessing the best technology options, including whether to repair the existing structure or opt for full demolition and reconstruction. We are correcting the mistakes of the previous government, he stated, stressing that a detailed study is underway to ensure a sustainable solution without abandoning the Kaleshwaram project.

Highlighting irrigation initiatives, Uttam Kumar Reddy said long-pending projects such as the Srisailam Left Bank Canal would provide irrigation to three lakh acres. The Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme, along with Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Koilsagar and Bhima projects, would be completed before the next Assembly elections.

The Devadula project is targeted for completion by December 2027, irrigating 6.8 lakh acres and supplying drinking water to Warangal. The Sitarama and Seetamma Sagar projects will draw Godavari waters to irrigate about six lakh acres in the erstwhile Khammam district. He credited the Congress and its former president Sonia Gandhi for shaping modern Telangana, asserting that the two-year Congress rule has revived a state left wrecked by a decade of BRS governance.

Addressing District Congress Committee presidents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at a party training camp in Vikarabad, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress government had set national benchmarks in paddy procurement, irrigation and civil supplies reforms, with a farmer-first approach at its core.

He described Telangana’s revamped paddy procurement and public distribution system as the most efficient and farmer-friendly mechanism in independent India. During the 2025–26 Kharif season, the state recorded a production of 148 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, the highest in the country. Of this, 72 lakh metric tonnes were procured from over 50 lakh farmers, with nearly Rs 20,000 crore credited directly into their bank accounts.

To encourage a shift from coarse varieties to premium fine rice, the government introduced a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal. With an average yield of 25 quintals per acre, farmers growing fine varieties earn an additional Rs 12,500 per acre.

The Minister said payments are being made within 48 hours of procurement and that an AI-based real-time transfer system is being developed to credit farmers on the same day their produce reaches procurement centres. Procurement operations are conducted through 8,860 centres across 12,500 gram panchayats. The custom-milled fine rice is distributed through the Civil Supplies network, benefiting 3.30 crore people across the state.

On food security, the Minister criticised inefficiencies in the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, stating that large quantities of coarse rice distributed earlier were being diverted. The Congress government, he said, has restructured the system to ensure fine rice reaches genuine beneficiaries, minimising wastage. Paying tribute to the UPA era, he described landmark legislations such as MGNREGA, the RTI Act and the National Food Security Act as transformative measures introduced under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. He urged party leaders to take the achievements of the government to every village, reiterating its commitment to farmers and welfare-driven governance.