Kalvakuntla Family Responsible for Telangana’s Downfall, Alleges MLA Ennam Srinivas Reddy

Mahabubnagar: MLA Ennam Srinivas Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Kalvakuntla family, accusing four key members of being responsible for the downfall of Telangana. Speaking at a press meeting held at his camp office in Mahabubnagar, Srinivas Reddy criticized the BRS leadership and highlighted the Congress government’s achievements in the state.

The MLA emphasized that the people of Telangana are beginning to recognize the developmental strides made by the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He praised the CM and his cabinet for staying connected with the public and addressing grassroots issues, adding that over 11,000 Gram Sabhas have been successfully conducted across the state.

Srinivas Reddy lauded the Chief Minister’s recent visit to Davos, where investment deals worth ₹1.78 lakh crore were secured. He noted that this figure far exceeds the ₹25,000 crore investments attracted by the BRS government between 2018 and 2023. The Congress-led government, he said, has brought ₹2.19 lakh crore worth of investments within just 14 months, a record achievement.

The MLA alleged that K.T. Rama Rao’s foreign trips during the BRS regime were mere attempts to hide misappropriated wealth, yielding little benefit for the state. In contrast, he highlighted that Revanth Reddy's leadership has not only attracted substantial investments but also enhanced Telangana's reputation on the global stage.

He also pointed out the potential of these investments to create 50,000 jobs for Telangana’s youth and criticized the BRS for opposing initiatives like skill development centers and a sports university in the state. He remarked that such institutions would provide Telangana's youth with opportunities to excel globally, including winning Olympic medals.

Srinivas Reddy expressed concern over attempts by BRS leaders to disrupt political integrity and affirmed that the people of Telangana trust only leaders with honesty and a commitment to their welfare.

Prominent attendees at the event included Municipal Chairman Anand Goud, MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, Library Corporation Chairman Mallu Narsimha Reddy, DCC General Secretary Siraj Khadri, and Congress Party Social Media In-Charge CJ Benahar.