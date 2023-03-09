Kalvakuntla Kavitha addresses media, says will fight for Women Reservation Bill

BRS MLC Kavitha held a media conference in Delhi on Thursday over ED notices, women reservation bills. Speaking on the Women Reservation Bill, BRS MLC Kalavakuntla Kavitha recalled that Sonia Gandhi brought the Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha despite being in coalition government and said that she would salute to her courage.



Kavitha said that despite the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, the BJP government has not took forward step to pass the resolution in Lok Sabha even after having a clear majority. Stating that there is no much representation in politics as in neighbouring countries, Kavitha said that she started fighting for this bill and will hold a dharna at 10.00 on March 10.

Kavitha responded to the notices sent to her by ED in the Delhi liquor scam. She said she will come on 16th and made clear that ED did not agree. The BRS MLC said that there are laws to inquire women at home and slammed BJP for not following laws while questioning a woman. Kavitha asked why ED is hasty and questioned can't they inquire a woman through video conference.



The BRS MLC said that she would cooperate with investigation agencies and asserted she will face the trial.