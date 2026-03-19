Kalvakuntla Kavitha extends Ugadi wishes, hopes it brings light to all

Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha expressed hope that this Ugadi, marking the Parabhavayear, would fill everyone's lives with light. Grand celebrations were held on Thursday at the Jagruthi office in Hyderabad, attended by Kavitha and numerous Jagruthi leaders.

During the event, Kavitha called on leaders to advance Telangana society while refining their own character. She expressed optimism about Jagruthi potentially coming to power in the future, despite the Congress currently being in government. She also noted that every Ugadi, Telangana Jagruthi presents a 'People's Budget.'

Kavitha mentioned that the Telangana government is expected to present a ₹3.23 lakh crore budget in the Assembly on Friday. She urged the government to allocate significant funds to education and healthcare sectors. Additionally, she stressed that the Revanth-led government should ensure pension increases before Sonia Gandhi's birthday. She also criticised the previous BRS government for failing to construct houses for the poor.