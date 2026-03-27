Kalvakuntla Kavitha to announce new political party on April 25

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi President Kalvakuntla Kavitha has revealed plans to establish a new political party, scheduled for 25 April at 10:00 AM. The party flag will be unveiled at the Advaya Function Hall in Muneerabad, Medchal, with the party's name to be announced at the same event. Kavitha urged party workers to arrive on time and mobilise from every village, emphasising that the party will prioritise youth and women. As a woman herself, she aims to bring change in young women’s lives and believes that the passage of the BC Bill can only be achieved through their efforts.

She called on BCs, Dalits, Tribals, and Minorities to join the movement. Kavitha highlighted the importance of Telangana politics being rooted in the spirit of Lord Rama, asserting that decisions from the region have historically been successful. She reflected on the unmet promises of the previous BRS regime and expressed her vision of creating a party that would earn admiration, symbolising 'Sarvodaya Telangana'. Kavitha clarified that their party would be a regional, homegrown organisation, not a 'B-team,' and that they would operate with noble ideologies, whether in Delhi or on the streets.