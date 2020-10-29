X
Kalvakuntla Kavitha to be sworn in today

Highlights

The former MP had recently registered a huge victory in the Council bypoll from the Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency

Hyderabad: Former MP and Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha will take oath as member of Legislative Council on Thursday.

Several party leaders, including Ministers will attend the oath-taking ceremony at Durbar Hall of the Telangana Legislative Council at 12.45 pm on Thursday.

Kavitha was under home quarantine after she had come into contact with Jagityal MLA M Sanjay Kumar who was tested positive for corona.

She had recently registered a huge victory in the Council bypoll from the Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency (LAC).

While Kavitha secured 728 votes out of 823 votes in her favour, BJP candidate P Lakshminarayana was able to get 56 votes and Congress candidate B Subhash Reddy secured 29 votes.

