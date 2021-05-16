Kamareddy: Be vigilant, Collector Dr Sharath asks border village people

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr Sharath advised villagers along Telangana border to be vigilant as they are at high risk of contracting coronavirus.

On Saturday, he inspected check post near a bridge at Sopur village in Jukkal mandal in the district on the borders of Karnataka and directed the local authorities to stop all traffic from Karnataka to Telangana as well as from Telangana to Karnataka.

He also called upon the people to take initiative and stop any vehicles from entering the area for a few days to control virus spread.

Stating that a special check post was set up at Sopur to prevent the spread of the virus outbreak, Collector Sharath directed police officials to carry out lockdown duties strictly and urged the people to abide by the rules. He expressed satisfaction that police, revenue, health and transport officials were enforcing the rules efficiently.

The Collector directed the officials not to allow vehicles coming from Karnataka to Telangana without e-pass except ambulances and gas and emergency services into the State.