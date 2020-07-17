Kamareddy: Carcass of lizard found in wheat flour packet

Kamareddy: Civil supplies authorities here raided some big grocery stores and licensed distribution agencies supplying essential commodities to ascertain the quality of products being sold to the consumers.

A complaint of carcass of Lizard in a wheat flour packet of Aashirwaad brand was received. The news of carcass of Lizard in wheat flour packet triggered panic in the district. The officials swung into action and have sent the samples of the flour to the State owned Quality Testing Centre in Hyderabad. It is said that the complainant Mahesh Gupta opened the 5 kg pack, he found the carcass of Lizard in it. He rushed to the shop from where he purchased and complained to the shopkeeper. But the shopkeeper washed his hands off saying that he cannot be responsible since the packets come from ITC distributor in Kamareddy town. When Gupta contacted P Arun, the distributor, he did not give any proper response and on the other hand he threatened Gupta. Finally, Gupta approached the Civil Supplies Authority.

In a quick response, Food Inspector Naik plunged into action and grilled the owners of supermarket and distribution agency. Prime facie, it was found that the wheat flour suppliers committed crime by supplying substandard product to the complaint and booked cases against them. Officials said that once they receive the report from the quality testing lab, further action will be initiated against the dealer and if found guilty, their trade incenses would be cancelled with immediate effect and the consumer will get also compensation from the agency.