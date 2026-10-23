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Kamareddy Collector calls for bonded labour-free society
In Short
Despite the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, incidents continue to surface in some areas, he noted.
Kamareddy: District Collector Ashish Sangwan on Thursday called for collective efforts to eradicate bonded labour and protect workers’ rights. He flagged off the ‘SwecchaRatham’ awareness vehicle to educate vulnerable communities about the issue. The Collector directed officials to conduct extensive awareness campaigns in rural areas and workplaces, particularly among labourers in agriculture, brick kilns, fisheries, mines and quarries. He stressed the need for prompt action on complaints, rescue of victims and provision of rehabilitation assistance.
Despite the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, incidents continue to surface in some areas, he noted. Victims and those aware of such cases can contact the toll-free helpline 080-69434343.
Assistant Labour Commissioner Dr MunnamShashikumar administered a pledge to officials to work together to identify, rescue and rehabilitate victims. Officials from various departments and the International Justice Mission attended.
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