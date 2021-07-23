Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take part in 'Praja Deevena' padayatra on July 24

Karimnagar: MP and the BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar was scheduled to take part in former Minister Eatala Rajender's 'Praja Deevena' padayatra in Huzurabad assembly segment on July 24.

This was informed by the party district president G Krishna Reddy in a statement here on Thursday. He said the padayatra was witnessing overwhelming response from the public and Rajender was continuing his padayatra braving heavy downpour.

Rajender on the fourth day of his 'Praja deevena' padayatra visited Seethampet, Bujunuru, Vanthadpula in Illandakunta mandal and Nagaram and Vavilala villages of Jammikunta mandal on Thursday.

He offered special prayers at Bijigiri Sharief Dargah in Jammikunta mandal as part of his padayatra. He told the public that he was forced to quit his MLA post and leave the party.

The TRS government was launching several schemes such as Telangana Dalit Bandhu, distribution of sheep, ration cards and pensions in Huzurabad Assembly segment in the wake of ensuing by-elections and to lure the voters, he alleged.