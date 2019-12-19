Karimnagar: Be ready for civic polls, Collector K Shashanka directs officials

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka directed the officials of all departments to gear up for the upcoming municipal elections.



He held a review meeting with Municipal Commissioner, special officers and other officials at the Collectorate here on Thursday. He directed the officials that ward reorganisation before the municipal election should be transparent and also to maintain proper facilities for voters, who come to cast their votes. The officials were told to check the missing voters and to take measures to ensure that all the members of a family will be allotted to the same polling station.

Collector Shashanka told the officials to make arrangement in government buildings to the extent possible for conducting the elections.

He said that there are 192 complaints that were notified. Among these, 40 complaints were approved, 56 were partially approved and 96 complaints are rejected. He told the officials to solve the complaints over ward reorganisation.

The Collector directed Municipal Commissioners for electoral arrangements like ballot boxes, election material, training, staff allocation etc.

They were told to conduct training for staff, POs and APOs within the two days. 'Supply additional ballot boxes to all polling stations and identify troublesome and more troublesome polling stations. During the polling, webcasting staff and micro observers should be appointed and exhibit voters list in polling station wise.' Election material distribution centre and reception centres should be set up at governments college.

Joint Collector Shyam Prasad Lal, Karimnagar Municipal Commissioner Venugopal Reddy, SE Bhadraiah, special officer of Huzurabad RDO Chennaiah, MEPMA PD Pawan Kumar, Municipal Commissioners of Kothapalli, Choppadandi, Huzurabad and Jammikunta Srinivas Reddy, Rajendar Kumar, Johny and Rashid and Karimnagar city planning officer Purushotam and others were present at the meeting.