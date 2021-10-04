Karimnagar: BJP dares CM to quit if TRS loses bypoll

Karimnagar: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay called upon the party cadres to be battle-ready and vow to strive for the victory of BJP.At party workers meeting in Huzurabad town on Sunday, Sanjay challenged whether Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would resign to his post if the TRS loses in the by-elections. Predicting that the BJP would definitely win in by-elections and added that, TRS would be struggling hard to secure at least the deposit.

Reiterating that Eatala Rajender was the real Telangana protagonist who fought relentlessly for the cause of Telangana State, Bandi Sanjay alleged that KCR was not at all interested in the formation of a separate Telangana State. He also said that KCR was forced to take up 'fake deeksha' (hunger strike) scared of students' wrath during the movement. "His ambition was to gain only cash on the statehood movement", he charged.

Stating that the BJP was not against the implementation of the Dalit bandhu scheme of distributing Rs 10 lakhs to each Dalit beneficiary but demanded that the government should implement the same throughout the State to benifit all the dalit sections of society. Flaying the bank officials for freezing the Dalit bandhu amount of the beneficiaries after depositing in the accounts, he alleged that the government would shelve the Dalit bandhu scheme after the by-elections in Huzurabad.

He alleged that the TRS was planning to distribute money to the people of Huzurabad and added that people of Huzurabad are very intelligent that they would collect money from TRS and vote for BJP candidate Eatala Rajender to protect democracy, he said.

BJP leaders Eatala Rajender, Jitender Reddy, NVSS Prabhakar, Kuna Srisailam Goud, Revuri Prakash Reddy, G Premender Reddy, Mantri Srinivasulu, Kartika Reddy and others were also present.