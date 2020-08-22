Karimnagar City Congress leaders alleged TRS deceiving people for past 6 years

Karimnagar: The TRS leaders have boasted of transforming Karimnagar city like London and deceived the people without completing any work for the past six years, alleged City Congress leaders.



City Congress leaders under the leadership of their president Komatireddy Narendar Reddy staged a unique protest by trying to catch fish in stagnated water in front of Ambedkar stadium here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendar Reddy said the TRS government and its leaders did not take any steps for constructing main drainage canal present in front of Ambedkar stadium and Ramnagar, which is about to collapse at any time. The drainage from the canals is overflowing and causing inconvenience to the people living in the surrounding areas. The ruling party leaders instead of being accountable to the people, are trying to cut the time with baseless reasons, they criticised.

Construction of several roads and drainage canals present under Karimnagar Municipal Corporation limits were left in pending, due to which, flood like situation arose with the recent rains in the city, he pointed out. Narendar Reddy demanded the government to take up developmental works and repair works of drainage canals and roads that were washed away due to the recent rains.

City Congress leaders Samad Nawab, Padmakar Reddy, Md Tajuddin, City Congress working president SA Mohasin, Abdul Rehman, Syed Akhil, B Chandraiah, Md Imran, K Sunil, Sandeep, K Arun Kumar, G Srinivas Reddy, Miraaz, D Ravi and Ezra were present along with others.