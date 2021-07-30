Karimnagar : Dalit Bandhu a political stunt, slams Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

Karimnagar : The former MLC and BJP National Co-incharge for Tamil Nadu state, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Thursday came down heavily on the TRS government at a meeting held at Papayapally in Jammikunta mandal in Huzurabad Assembly Constituency.

There, he along with former MLA Dharma Rao, Khammam district President Galla Satyanarayana, leaders Ramesh, G Nalini, participated in the ongoing padayatra of former Minister Eatala Rajender.

Speaking at the event, he said Dalit Bandhu scheme was a political drama staged in the wake of Huzurabad by-election. He said Chief Minster KCR was not interested in the Dalit people as he had been neglecting the community since the formation of the new state of Telangana.

He questioned the KCR government about his promise to provide three acres of land to each Dalit. Referring to the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said the BJP would be more than happy if such empowering schemes were implemented state-wide, instead of only in Huzurabad with an eye on the polls.

The BJP leader said Etala Rajender who strived hard for separate Telangana State was known to all and endeared himself to all sections of people. He asserted that the former Minister would win the bypoll with a good majority.

BJP leaders Namburi Rama Lingeswra Rao, Devaki Vasudeva Rao, Syam Rathod, Rudra Pradeep, Nunna Ravi Kumar, Swarnakar, Veerugoud, Anwar Khan, Chava Kiran, Ravi Rathod, Vikram Jadav, Veerabhadram, B Chandra Sekhar, Ram Kotesh, Sai Ram and others participated in the programme.