Karimnagar: KCR's wife Shobha donates Rs 1 lakh to a poor family

Karimnagar: Moved by the plight of Tirupati on social media, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's wife Shobhamma donated Rs 1 lakh to his family members. She called Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar and asked him to help his family.

It should be noted here that Tirupati (45), a mason and resident of Tirumalapur village of Ramadagu mandal, used to live with his parents - Hanumandlu (80) and Bhumavva (75), wife and two children Abhigna (10) and Navaneeth (8). He was the lone bread earner of the family and lost income due to the lockdown.

His house collapsed due to the recent rains. Depressed with severe financial problems, Tirupati died due to health issues on October 18. After coming to know about the pathetic life of Tirupati family on social media, Shobamma called MLA Ravi Shankar and asked him to console the family and told him to give Rs one lakh, donated by her.

Following this, the MLA met Tirupati family and gave Rs 1 lakh, donated by Shobhamma and another Rs 2 lakh collected from other donors. He assured them of sanction