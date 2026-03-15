Karimnagar Mayor announces free funeral services for orphanage inmates

Ina humanitarian initiative, Kolagani Srinivas Rao announced that the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation would conduct free last rites for inmates of orphanages who pass away in the city, a decision that has been widely welcomed by residents and social organisations.

The announcement came following an incident in the city’s 7th Division at Housing Board Colony, where an elderly orphaned woman, Jinukula Mallikamba, who had been residing at the Veera Brahmendra Swamy Orphan Old Age Home, recently passed away. After her death, division corporator Akula Nandini Uday requested the Mayor to arrange free funeral services for the deceased inmate.

Responding promptly to the request, Mayor Kolagani Srinivas Rao directed municipal officials to ensure that the funeral rites were performed without any cost. He also instructed authorities that in future, if any orphan residing in orphanages within Karimnagar passes away, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation will take responsibility for conducting the last rites free of charge.

The initiative was appreciated by many citizens and social groups, who described it as a compassionate step that reflects humanity in governance. At the same time, some residents suggested that the municipal authorities should also consider reviving the “Re 1 funeral service” scheme aimed at helping economically weaker families conduct the last rites of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, Seepelli Veeramadhav, founder of the VVR Foundation and administrator of the orphanage, expressed gratitude to the Mayor for the decision.

Speaking on the occasion, Veeramadhav said he had been running the orphanage for the past 17 years despite personal and financial challenges. He noted that until now, the organisation had been managing the expenses for the funeral rites and rituals of deceased inmates with the help of donors.

He added that the Mayor’s decision would significantly reduce the financial burden on the organisation and ensure that orphanage inmates receive dignified last rites. Veeramadhav expressed his happiness and said he would remain grateful to the Mayor for extending such timely support to the orphanage.