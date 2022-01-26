Karimnagar: Minister Gangula Kamalakar suggests farmers to focus on palm cultivation

Karimnagar: Telangana government has been supporting the farmers by introducing and implementing various schemes for their welfare, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar. Addressing the general body meeting of Karimnagar Zilla Praja Parishad here on Tuesday, the Minister said that the government had directed the farmers to focus on alternative crops as the Central government refused to procure paddy.

Farmers cultivating paddy in Yasangi have suggested that they could cultivate the crop only if they have an agreement with the millers and seed companies. The authorities were ordered to make agreements with the seed companies and the farmers. The government is also implementing the Rythu Bandhu Scheme for farmers who grow alternative crops. From the year 2018 to 2021 Rs 1,203 crore was deposited in farmers' accounts under the scheme in the district, Kamalakar said.

He said farmers should focus on palm oil cultivation, which would bring in higher profits. The government is promoting and offering subsidies on palm oil cultivation. The banks should give loans to farmers by checking Dharani portal and no mortgage was required.

The Minister congratulated the district authorities for completing the first dose of the vaccine by 104 percent and the second dose by 99.6 percent and thus placing the district at second place in South India. The remaining 0.4 percent of the vaccine would be completed by Tuesday. MLA T Jeevan Reddy said farmers in the district cultivate mostly paddy and the government has to focus on difficulties in diverting farmers to alternative crops and take steps to overcome them.

ZP Chairperson Kanumalla Vijaya said that the government's goal was to keep the people healthy. She said Rs 3.50 crore allotted to the ZP was caught up in the treasury and asked the Minister to sanction the funds to take up development works.