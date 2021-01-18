Karimnagar: Pension scheme for cooperative bank staff on anvil, assures NAFSCOB chairman

Karimnagar: Chairman of National Federation of State Cooperative Banks limited (NAFSCOB), Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) and Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), Konduru Ravinder assured to consider the issue of providing pension scheme for the cooperative bank staff to lead a decent life after retirement. He also assured to consider providing pay-scales to cooperative bank staff after constituting a committee, which would look into the issue.

The proposed Banking Regulation Act, 2020, which would come into force from April 1 in the country, wherein Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would take up cooperative sector banks, may look into the issue of DCCBs merger with TSCAB, he stated.

On the occasion of unanimous selection of K Ravinder Rao as the NFSCOB chairman recently in Mumbai and becoming the first Telugu speaking person to occupy the coveted national-level post, Telangana State Cooperative Bank Employees Association members had organised an 'Atmeeya Sanmana Karyakramam' at DCCB office in Karimnagar town on Saturday night.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravinder Rao called upon the Karimnagar DCCB staff to uphold the image of the bank, which had emerged as the number one cooperative bank in the country, by increasing the business instead of remaining idle at the existing position. Assuring to increase the bank branches in the district, he also urged upon the employees to convert the existing Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) as the bank extension counters by utilising the available technology to provide the services to the customers.

He said the institution and the employees' welfare should go hand in hand and assured all assistance to the employees if the institution functions well. He attributed the success of the bank and his elevation to national-level to the support extended by the employees and directors of the bank. He thanked senior Congress leaders and former Ministers T Jeevan Reddy and J Ratnakar Rao and his brother Konduru Gandhi.

Telangana State Cooperative Bank Employees Association president A Mallesham, general secretary V Surender and others urged the TSCAB chairman to merge DCCBs with TSCAB. They praised Ravinder Rao for bringing good name to KDCCB and Telangana State with his elevation to the NAFSCOB as its chairman.

DCCB vice-chairman P Ramesh, director V Mohan Reddy, CEO N Satyanarayana Rao, Women's wing leader Lavanya, general manager B Sridhar, DCMS chairman A Srikanth Reddy, bank staff, retired bank employees and others felicitated Ravinder Rao.