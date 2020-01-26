Karimnagar: Political parties celebrate Republic Day

Karimnagar: The leaders of various political parties have celebrated 71st Republic Day on a grand note in Karimnagar on Sunday.

Congress TPCC Working President Ponnam Prabhakar unfurled the national flag at Goud Community hostel and administered pledge by the party leaders and of Goud community for maintaining peace and harmony along with protecting national integrity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar advised the youth to strive hard for fulfilling the aspirations of great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawahar Lal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel.

CPI district secretary Ponaganti Kedari hoisted the national flag at the party office and paid tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution

Dr BR Ambedkar by garlanding his statue. He administered pledge for protecting the Indian Constitution on the Republic Day.

Kesari said that Dr BR Ambedkar strived hard to frame the Indian Constitution by studying the constitutions of different countries and it is the responsibility of every citizen to abide by it and to protect it.

CPI leaders K Srujan Kumar, K Shoba Rani, Raju, K Buchhanna, B Mahendar, K Manikanta Reddy, B Yugendar, B Sada Shivadu, N Srinivas, Sindhu, Sunny, Sai, Kiran and Rahul were present along with others.

Leaders of Telugu Desam Party celebrated the Republic Day on a grand note by hoisting the national flag at the party office in Karimnagar on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, TDP Karimnagar Parliament segment president Ambati Joji Reddy said the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. Since then we are celebrating the Republic Day every year on January 26. In the present situation, even the Indian Constitution facing hard times along with democracy, he lamented. By neglecting people's issues, the rulers are adopting anti-people policies both at the Centre and in the State, he alleged. It is the responsibility of every citizen of India to remember the sacrifices of great leaders on the occasion, he added.

TDP leaders K Agaiah, A Venkataiah, V Srinivas Reddy, D Sathyam, Shakeel Ahmed, S Rajesham, N Vani, Karunakar Reddy, Ravinder, Kishan, Lakshman Rao, SK Yusuf, Mohammad Khan and Wazeed Khan were present along with others.