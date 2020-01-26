Top
Telangana

Karimnagar: Sports items distributed to students

Karimnagar: Sports items distributed to studentsRetired physical director M Srinivas Reddy handing over sports equipment at Kanaparthy Upper Primary School on Sunday
Highlights

Retired Physical Director Mahakala Srinivas Reddy asked the students give priority to sports also along with education. On Republic Day, he...

Karimnagar: Retired Physical Director Mahakala Srinivas Reddy asked the students give priority to sports also along with education. On Republic Day, he distributed sports equipment worth Rs 5,000 to motivate students to participate in sports, at Kanaparthy Upper Primary School in Veenavanka mandal on Sunday.

Addressing the students, Srinivas Reddy said that those, who participate in sports will achieve great success in future. The sports equipment included volleyball, tennikoit, skipping ropes, sporting goods, books and pens. Kanaparthy village sarpanch Ramesh, Deputy sarpanch Devender Reddy, SMC chairman Srinivas, headmaster Boppa Srinivas, teachers and students were present on the occasion.

