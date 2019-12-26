Karimnagar: Student union leaders burn Manusmriti

Karimnagar: Satavahana University students union leader Raju alleged that 'Manusmriti' is responsible for creating inequalities among the people and formation of caste system along with suppressing women in the society.



The representatives of various students' unions of the university had burnt the documents of Manu Dharmashastram in front of Satavahana University here on Wednesday, stating that Dr BR Ambedkar also burnt it on the same day, that means December 25.

Speaking on the occasion, Raju alleged that in the name of communities, people belonging to upper castes are suppressing people of lower castes for the thousands of years in India and also violating human rights. Apart from that they are also showing discrimination against women, he added. 'In the name of religions and castes, people of upper castes are considering Manu Dharmashastram as the main basis for caste system ruled in undemocratic in India. They divided the people on the basis of castes and showed discrimination against the lower caste people. To demolish such inequality among the people and announce to the world that all people must enjoy equal rights, Dr. BR Ambedkar had burnt it on December 25,' he reminded.

Everyone must oppose the Manu Dhramashastram, which is against the mankind and which divides the people in the name of castes, student leader Raju appealed. Students union leaders Shravan, Mahesh, Vital Sri Ram, Sai, Lavan, Sharath, Ajay, Chokkaiah, Umesh, Laxman, Ramesh, Suryudu, Srinath, Prashanth, Anil and Raju were present along with others.