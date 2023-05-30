Karimnagar: Telangana state day will be celebrated as a grand festival, says Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar : Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar wants Telangana state’s founding decennial celebrations to be held grandly to show the progress achieved by the State government in the nine years.

A meeting was held with the members of the Karimnagar Municipal Council here on Monday under the chairmanship of Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao to celebrate Telangana Formation Day.

As per the government’s directives, the corporators were advised to organise 20 day-celebrations of the birth of the State from June 2 to 22 across the city.

The Minister discussed at length with the corporators the way the city is developing day by day. He said that the State’s decennial celebrations have to be celebrated as a grand festival according to the schedule given by the government and people should be made part of the fete.

Before the creation of the Telangana state government the previous incompetent governments did not grant even a single rupee for the development of Karimnagar city. In Telangana State the shape of Karimnagar city changed in 9 years under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR.

The government developed infrastructure for future generation across the city. For the first time with the cooperation of CM KCR, special funds of Rs 350 crore have been sanctioned for the development and beautification of the city.

He said that Rs 132 crore funds have been raised from the government for the development of Karimnagar city and additional sanction has also been given. Tenders for the development work of Rs 132 crore have to be called and works have to be taken up in all divisions by the end of June. The living standards of the people of the city have been increased in a very short time under the rule of the Telangana government.

Mayor Yadagiri Sunil Rao Rao, Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani Hari Shakar, Commissioner Seva Islawat, members of the governing body and officials participated in this meeting.