Karimnagar: TRS leader Nalla Manohar Reddy extends financial assistance to rain-hit people

Karimnagar: TRS State leader Nalla Manohar Reddy provided financial assistance to those whose houses collapsed and suffered loss due to heavy rains. Reddy, who founded Nalla Foundation, visited the affected families at Narayanpur village in Sultanabad mandal on Monday and handed over an amount of Rs 15, 000 to five families, giving each family Rs 3000.

Similarly, he also handed over a financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to a man Kallepally Rajaya, who was suffering from a chronic illness and assured the family for providing better medical treatment.

Afterwards, Reddy presented a cricket kit to the youth of the village. MPTC member Mandala Ramesh, deputy sarpanch Rama Rao, village elders Galipelli Panthulu, Kallepally Devender, Kallepally Kumar and others were present.