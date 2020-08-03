Karimnagar: Villagers seek arrest of Bommakal sarpanch for land grab

Karimnagar: Instead of solving the problems of the villagers, Bommakal village sarpanch Purumalla Srinivas himself became a big problem, alleged the representatives of Bommakal Sarpanch Bhoobadithula Sangham. They staged a dharna here on Sunday, demanding the government to take immediate action against sarpanch Srinivas, who is grabbing not only villagers' lands, but also government lands in Karimnagar district.

Speaking on the occasion, the sangham representatives alleged that Bommakal village sarpanch Srinivas is grabbing the plots that were purchased by the villagers including government lands. He also making the village youth to get addicted to drugs by utilising them for anti-social activities and spoiling their bright future, they added.

Stating that the sarpanch is not leaving anyone including the ruling party leaders, the representatives alleged that sarpanch Srinivas grabbed the land of a person, who is friend of Mahipal, who is one of the close associates of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

In a video that was released on social media on Sunday, Mahipal was seen requesting sarpanch Srinivas to spare a particular land as he already paid Rs 10 lakh for that land. He also was heard promising the sarpanch that he will pay extra Rs 2 lakh but to spare that land since that land belongs to one of his relatives. But Bommakal Srinivas was not in a mood to spare the land."

The sangham representatives lamented that if that was the situation of political leaders, one could imagine the plight of common people. They requested the political leaders not to support that kind of people and land grabbers and urged the authorities and the government to do justice to them by taking immediate action against sarpanch Srinivas.