Karimnagar: Women must utilise welfare schemes says Minister Gangula

Karimnagar: Utilising welfare schemes introduced by the State government, women must grab self-employment opportunities, suggested BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

As the chief guest, Minister Kamalakar handed over certificates to the women, who got training in sewing machine

organised under Sahara Voluntary Organisation, at a programme at Kisan Nagar in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Minister Kamalakar appreciated organisations founders Asma and Afzal for rendering social services and for providing free training to women in sewing. 'Organisation founders Asma and Afzal invested money from their packets and transformed their house into the organisation and have been taking up various social activities.

They are also distributing sewing machines to women, who successfully completed training, for the past four years,' he stated.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had introduced several welfare schemes and taken up various developmental activities in Telangana State. 'Uninterrupted supply of power and both irrigation and drinking water and development of roads are taking place across the State.'

Keeping in view that it's the woman, who bears the family burden, the State government had introduced several welfare schemes for women and sanctions special loans to them, he said. Women must utilise such schemes and must grab opportunities, he appealed.

MLC N Lakshman Rao, City Mayor Y Sunil Rao, corporators K Srinivas, B Srikanth, RDA member Sripathi Rao, TRS leaders Srinivas Mahesh and Sultana were present along with the colony people.