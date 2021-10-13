Kattangur: Minister Jagadish Reddy inaugurates Farmers Producing Company Limited store

Kattangur ( Nalgonda ): Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday stated that in the present situation, cultivating and eating rice is a big mistake as the Center has stopped paddy procurement. Government and private go downs were completely filled with paddy stocks, he added. He called upon farmers to think about income-generating crops as well as healthy crops.

He inaugurated Kattangur Farmers Producing Company Limited (FPP) store at Gangadevi Gudem in Aitipamula village of Kattangur mandal of Nakrekal constituency in the district. Later he examined the display of modern agricultural machinery set up by local farmers at the FPP office. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Jagadish Reddy said that farmers must shift towards the crops in demand and added that agriculture should be done with organic fertilizers.

He concluded that chemical fertilizers are only useful when there are weak crops and that organic fertilizers are the ultimate source to strengthen it. He suggested that every farmer should contribute to the development of dairy farming.

He called for guidance to the state farmers to focus on organic fertilizers instead of using chemical fertilizers under the farmer produced products (FPP). He said farmers' associations have to create awareness among the farmers to focus on crops in demand. With the FPPs that started here, decisions should be made in such a way that all farmers have to focus on crops that provide health and income. Tonnes of paddy bought by the government is piled up in go downs.

He said that in the present scenario, it would be better to cultivate crops like red gram , ground nut, oil farm to generate good income in the present situation. Minister Jagadish Reddy urged the farmers to realize that plenty of water is available for cultivation of commercial crops that can boost income. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaya Yadav, local Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and Nalgonda former MLA Nandyala Narasimha Reddy and others participated.