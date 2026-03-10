Kavitha arrested after demanding homes for Velugumatla victims

Khammam: Activists, including Telangana Jagriti President Kalvakuntla Kavita and Dharmasamaj Party President Vishardan Maharaj, were forcibly arrested by police at the ZP Center in Khammam district while staging a protest demanding relief for Velugumatla victims. The arrests were carried out amid reports of police overreach, with women activists, including Kavita, taken into custody in the absence of female constables.

The protest, organized in support of families whose homes were demolished, escalated when police allegedly resorted to force, injuring several and causing others to fall and sustain minor damages. Jagriti leaders have condemned the police action, alleging violations of legal procedures, and have filed a complaint with the State Women’s Commission.

Prior to the arrests, Kavita had visited the Velugumatla victims to offer support and solidarity. She, along with the victims, marched to the Collectorate and staged a sit-in at the Ambedkar statue in the ZP Center. Kavita insisted that the protest would continue until the Collector personally assured that affected families would be provided Indiramma homes and property papers. Even though the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) held discussions with the activists, a clear commitment was not received, prompting the continuation of the protest and subsequent police intervention.

Addressing the media after visiting the victims at Ambedkar Bhavan, Kavita strongly criticized the state government, saying that the demolition of homes by bulldozers reflected inhumane treatment of poor families. “Seeing the suffering of Velugumatla victims is heartbreaking. The government must construct new homes at the same sites where dwellings were demolished,” she said.

Kavita also expressed anger over what she described as “political exploitation of victims’ plight” and reiterated her commitment to fight alongside women and marginalized communities until their issues are resolved. She further questioned why senior ministers, including the Chief Minister, had not intervened in the matter.

In addition to Jagriti, several community groups, including SC, ST, BC JACs, and other civil society organizations, have extended support to the Velugumatla families.