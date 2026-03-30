Kavitha demands dedicated corporation for outsourcing and contract staff

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha on Sunday demanded the immediate establishment of a dedicated corporation for outsourcing and contract employees in the state. Addressing a protest organised by the Outsourcing Employees JAC at Indira Park, Kavitha expressed regret over her inability to ensure justice for outsourcing workers during the tenure of the BRS government. She acknowledged her share of responsibility and offered a public apology to the gathered workers. Kavitha criticised both past and present governments for neglecting the concerns of nearly five lakh outsourcing and contract employees.

She alleged that the current administration is favouring private agencies, resulting in injustice to workers, despite the availability of solutions that would not impose any financial burden on the government. She called for immediate action and gave the government a two-day deadline to address the issue, failing which she warned of large-scale protests across Hyderabad. She also urged employees to mobilise for a massive demonstration, describing the ongoing agitation as another phase of the Telangana movement. Taking exception to the silence of intellectuals like Kodandaram and Haragopal, she stated that their inaction has adversely impacted the cause.