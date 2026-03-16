Kavitha warns of legal action against HYDRAA chief

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday strongly criticised HYDRAA Commissioner Ranganath, warning that she would file a defamation case against him and take the matter to court. Addressing a press conference, Kavitha said that ever since the Congress came to power in the state, a menace called HYDRAA has been unleashed, which she claimed is targeting the poor.

She alleged that the agency carried out a propaganda campaign regarding the protest recently held near a building constructed by Aditya Constructions in the Musi river area. Kavitha expressed anger over statements from the agency, questioning why she was being targeted when she raised the same allegations earlier made by Ranganath himself.

Kavitha referred to a letter written by Ranganath to the Tahsildar about six months ago, where he allegedly stated that Aditya Constructions had encroached 0.37 acres of land.

She also questioned whether he had not warned in that letter that if the construction was not stopped, it could endanger the lives of residents.

She said she would soon post all supporting evidence on social media. Kavitha demanded that the agency immediately delete the videos posted regarding her protest, warning that she would move the court if they were not removed. She accused the authorities of editing videos and launching counter-attacks against those who speak the truth.

Kavitha further accused the government of attempting to misuse public funds in the name of the Musi River rejuvenation project, noting that the benefits remain unclear.